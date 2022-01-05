Search

05 Jan 2022

Hollywood A-listers share positive Covid test results as they urge fans to stay safe

Hollywood stars have urged fans to stay safe and protect one another after sharing positive coronavirus tests online, as case numbers continue to rise.

Here are some famous faces that have recently tested positive for the virus:

Lupita Nyong’o

The Black Panther star announced the news on Twitter as she urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from “serious illness”.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19,” Nyong’o, who also appears in blockbusters including 12 Years A Slave and Us, wrote.

“I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

Whoopi Goldberg

The host of US TV show The View missed the first episode following the holiday break due to a positive test.

Her co-host, Joy  Behar, assured fans that Goldberg would be fine, saying: “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”

Behar said producers of the ABC show were being “super cautious” amid the Omicron surge in New York but that Goldberg was likely to return the following week.

Seth Meyers

The presenter and comedian, announced his show Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC would be cancelled for the rest of the week following his positive test.

The 48-year-old Meyers tweeted: “The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

Jimmy Fallon

Fellow US chat show host Fallon said he was also “lucky” to only have experienced mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus on the first day of his Christmas holiday break.

The comedian, who fronts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he was “lucky” to only have mild symptoms and thanked medical staff and his producers for “taking testing protocols seriously”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Posting a picture of himself masked in a sealed off room on Instagram, he said: “Thanks NBC…and also  thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

LL Cool J

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
the musician was forced to cancelled his New Year’s Eve performance Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in New York (PA)

Following a positive test the musician was forced to cancelled his New Year’s Eve performance Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in New York.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but…I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the 53-year-old musician said in a statement to People.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year.”

Hugh Jackman

In a 30-second video posted on Instagram, The Greatest Showman star, wearing a black face mask, said he had “mild symptoms” and urged people to be “safe, healthy, and kind.”


Performances of The Music Man, in which the 53 year-old actor is starring, were cancelled until January 6 after he tested positive in December.

“I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I am cleared I will be back on stage heading to River city so I just wanted you to hear it from me,” Jackman said.

