Search

05 Jan 2022

Wrap up! Sleet and snow could be here before the weekend

Wrap up! Sleet and snow are on the way before weekend

Reporter:

David Power

Freezing conditions are set to continue for the next few days with the possibility of sleet and snow before the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Frost and ice will set in quickly after dark tonight with temperatures dipping back to between 0 and -3 degrees. However, as cloud thickens from the west and southerly winds strengthen the frost and ice will clear from most areas overnight as temperatures rise.

A band of rain will reach the west coast soon after midnight, extending quickly eastwards and turning to sleet or snow for a short time in parts of Ulster.

It is predicted to be wet and windy to begin tomorrow, Thursday, with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards during the morning. This will be followed by sunny spells and frequent blustery showers, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Showers will turn increasingly wintry as the day progresses as colder air pushes in from the Atlantic, with falls of sleet or snow occurring in some areas by evening, mainly across the western half of the country.

There will be predicted afternoon highs of 4 to 8 degrees but turning colder by evening time, in a fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west wind.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media