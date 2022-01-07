Search

07 Jan 2022

Men charged in relation to serious assault of Alanna Quinn to appear in court

Men charged in relation to serious assault of Alanna Quinn to appear in court

Men charged in relation to serious assault of Alanna Quinn to appear in court

Reporter:

Reporter

Two men charged in relation to the serious assault of a Ballyfermot teenager are due to appear in court today (January 7). 

The duo, who were charged by Gardai yesterday, are appearing in Court No. 3 of the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Seventeen year old victim, Alanna Quinn-Idris, was attacked near the Civic Offices on Ballyfermot Road in Dublin on Thursday December 30 2021. 

A friend who was with her at the time intervened - along with a bystander - and was stabbed, while Ms Idris was left with a ruptured right eye, broken bones in her cheek and broken teeth. 

There is reportedly a 90% chance she will never regain sight in her damaged eye. 

A GoFundMe page set up with a goal of €5000 has now surpassed €80,000 with sympathisers and well-wishers donating money towards her care. 

Ms Idris' mother, Jaime, updated the page this week by stating, "I don't even know how to express my gratitude to each and every person. And not only for the donations, the love and encouragement is just as appreciated." 

She went on to say a relocation to another area may be necessary for her family. 

She said, "We will feel safer. It breaks my heart to potentially leave our home and the area I have lived in all my life but I will never be comfortable letting my children out to socialise in this area again and we cannot live like that. A fresh start is what we need." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media