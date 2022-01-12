People stock up on travel insurance as Covid-19 travel restrictions ease

A travel insurance company has reported a huge increase in demand as Covid-19 travel restrictions ease.

Blue Insurance has reported its busiest Q4 on record, with December new policy sales up 120% compared to 2019, as holiday bookings soared amid pent-up demand.

Blue Insurance operates several well-known travel insurance brands, including Multitrip.com.

“December 2021 was our busiest on record. Border closures, the grounding of flights, and restrictions on travel abroad forced travellers to stay closer to home during 2020 and much of 2021. It’s clear from our sales numbers that Irish holidaymakers are travelling abroad once again and there is a pent-up demand for Travel Insurance with Covid protection,” said Jason Whelan, Head of Travel with Blue Insurance.

Maeve Slamon, Managing Director of Blue Insurance commented, “Sales of our Premier Plus policies rose by more than 65% year on year, because of Covid-19 we believe people are now seeing the importance of having maximum cover when buying travel insurance. Looking ahead to this year, we expect to see strong year on year growth for most of the year, and that overall sales will closely match 2019.”

The company said it has added several important Covid-19 related benefits to its travel insurance policies to alleviate concerns Irish holidaymakers may have about traveling.

These include cover for additional travel & accommodation expenses abroad if you need to extend your stay abroad due to a positive Covid-19 diagnosis, ‘cancellation cover’ if you or your travelling companions are diagnosed with Covid-19 within 14 days of departure, and medical expenses cover if you or your travelling companions are diagnosed with Covid-19 while abroad.

The policies also provide cancellation cover if somebody you have arranged to stay with abroad is diagnosed with Covid-19 within 14 days of departure.

However, it is worth noting that any claim relating to government lockdown or restrictions on travel remain an exclusion.

Blue Insurance is one of Ireland’s leading travel insurance providers.