Search

28 Jan 2022

Hugely popular fake tan brand issues statement on ingredients over regulation changes

Hugely popular fake tan brand issues statement on ingredients over regulation changes

Bellamianta

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

28 Jan 2022 2:12 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Irish Fake Tan sister brands Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze have released an official statement regarding the new regulations over the use of Dihydroxyacetone that will come into effect across the EU throughout 2022.

Both brands have researched and reformulated their product ranges over the last 18 months to include new, safe and skin-loving ingredients to continue providing their famous bronzed hue.

The changes come after the EU stated that all brand owners of products containing DHA (Dihydroxyacetone) must amend their formulations to ensure they do not exceed the maximum amount of 10%.

The roll out of these new regulations state that brand owners will no longer be permitted to sell to Retailers (B2B) from January 2022, and all online sales must cease from April 2022.

Currently, the ‘old’ formulas for both brands will still be available until April 2022, while stocks last, with the newly reformulated products arriving online and on shelves after this date. 

A number of other tanning brands are facing the same situation with DHA an important ingredient in most tan products, particularly dark and ultra-dark variations. 

DHA - dihydroxyacetone – is a safe, sunless tanning ingredient, currently the most popular way of gaining a tan-like appearance without sun exposure, as it carries fewer health risks than any of the other available methods. 

It is a colourless 3-carbon sugar that when applied to the skin causes a chemical reaction with amino acids in the surface cells of the skin producing a darkening effect DHA does not damage skin as it only affects the outermost cells of the epidermis (stratum corneum). All effective sunless tanners contain DHA.

Bellamianta & Iconic Bronze said: “At Bellamianta & Iconic Bronze, we have taken this change in regulations as a stepping stone for both brands to move further onto our next passion project and something we have been working on in the background for years – Skincare. At Bellamianta, skincare has and will continue to be at the forefront of our products. All of our products are vegan, cruelty-free, PETA approved, alcohol-free, and free of all other GMOs, sulphates and toxins," said brand Owner & Founder Linda Stinson.

"This update from the EU has required us to reformulate our products to make them even better than they currently are. We have used this reformulation as an opportunity to give our products even more benefits, combining our two core passions: Tanning and Skincare. Whilst we have been working for a long time to bring a new and improved formula, we have taken this as an opportunity to enhance all our formulations with skin-loving ingredients."

Suzanne Jackson from the SoSueMe brand has said her ultra dark product will be "nowhere near what it was" before the EU changes. She described the regulation changes as a "sad day for tanning."

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media