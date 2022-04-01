More pain for households as SSE Airtricity announce major electricity price hikes

Electricity prices for SSE Airtricity customers are set to jump by 24% from May, while gas prices will rise by 32.3%.

SSE Airtricity has become the latest energy company to announce a major increase in prices, following from recent announcements by Bord Gais Energy and Electric Ireland.

The price rise will take effect from May 1, with the energy company blaming the record highs in wholesale energy costs for the increase.

The move will mean significantly higher costs for customers, at a time when households are already struggling with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Rising costs have been worsened by the economic uncertainty sparked by the war in Ukraine.

The company said that the change will mean a typical customer will pay an extra 6.50 euros per week for electricity, while a gas bill will increase by 6.40 euros.

Klair Neenan, the managing director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We know this price change will be disappointing for our customers and today’s announcement will not be welcome news.

“Throughout winter, we have worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease.

“Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure. Regrettably, this must now be reflected in our prices.”

She said that the company would support customers in need.

“In recognition of the difficulty being felt in many homes already, we are increasing our support services to include a further 1 million euros in assistance through our expanded customer support fund.

“In addition, we are making a 1 million euro charitable donation to a trusted charity partner to deliver additional targeted support to those who are struggling with energy affordability and the increased cost of living.”