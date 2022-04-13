Gardaí investigating following discovery of elderly woman's body in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman at a residence on Seville Place, Dublin 1, today, Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 11:50am. A woman, aged in her 80s, was located deceased inside the property with fatal injuries. Her body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

A female aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to this incident. She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8089, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.