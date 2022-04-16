WARNING: Chicken pies sold in Irish stores could contain pieces of plastic
A chicken pie product sold in some Irish stores has been recalled, consumers are being warned.
Baxters Food Group Ltd is recalling a batch of Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie due to the possible presence of small pieces of plastic.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
YOU CAN SEE THE AFFECTED BATCH BELOW:
