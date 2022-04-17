Man in critical condition in hospital after vicious assault

A man is in critical condition in hospital after a serious assault overnight.

The incident happened in Dublin City Centre in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning and gardaí at Pearse Street have now launched an investigation and made an arrest.

Shortly after 2:30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended after a man in his mid-20s was seriously injured in the course of an incident on D’Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street.



The injured man was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

In a follow-up operation, a search of a house was conducted under warrant in Kildare by investigating Gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearse Street Garda Station.

A forensic examination at the scene of the incident has been completed.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.