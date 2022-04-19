Boots Ireland is banning all plastic-based wet wipes

Boots Ireland is one of the biggest sellers of wet wipes in the country with over 140 different lines stocked across skincare, baby, tissue and health care categories.

Boots has written to its suppliers, pledging to remove all wet wipes that contain plastic fibres from its shelves and boots.ie by the end of 2022. This is the latest move from Boots in its mission to be a more sustainable retailer and to help its customers to make simpler and more sustainable choices.

Andy McQuade, Head of Trading at Boots Ireland, said: “Our customers are more aware than ever before of their impact on the environment, and they are actively looking to brands and retailers to help them lead more sustainable lives.

“We removed plastics our own brand and No7 wet wipe ranges in 2021, and now we are calling on other brands and retailers across Ireland to follow suit in eliminating all plastic-based wet wipes. We all have a responsibility to protect our planet. By joining forces to inspire more positive action, we can collectively make a big difference.”

Not only is Boots committing to eliminate plastic in wet wipes, it also has increased its ranges of reusable and refillable alternatives in the last 2 years, including offering reusable make-up remover pads, cleansing pads, baby reusable wipes and refillable cleansing products.

​This pledge is the latest change the retailer has introduced as part of its sustainability commitments by the company.