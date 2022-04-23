Family of 21 year old missing three days concerned for his wellbeing

The family of a 21 year old missing for three days are concerned for his wellbeing.
Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Craig Gifford, who was reported missing from his home in Finglas, Dublin 11 on Wednesday afternoon April 20.
He is described as being 5'9" in height with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen at approximately 2.30pm on April 20, he was wearing a blue track suit and blue jumper with black runners.
Anyone with any information on Craig’s whereabouts are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
