Recall of mushroom baby teether due to high-risk of suffocation

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is alerting consumers to an emergency measure product recall notice by Amazon, relating to the ‘Mushroom Teether Toys for Newborn Babies, Toddlers, Infants, Relieve Sor Gum – BPA-Free Chew Toy’ as sold on the Amazon online platform.

40 AFFECTED PRODUCTS SOLD IN IRELAND

The affected products were listed on the Amazon website since 24 September 2021, with approximately 40 affected products sold in the Republic of Ireland. The CCPC is urging consumer who may have purchased one of these products, or receive one as a gift to discontinue use immediately and contact Amazon for further details of what to do next.

This high-risk status recall is being carried out across a number of European countries due to a serious safety risk, where the mushroom head of the baby soother can flip around creating a very tight suction and cause suffocation of infants, babies and toddlers.

FIRST PRODUCT OF HIGH-RISK SAFETY STATUS IN 2022

Alerted to the CCPC via the EU-wide RAPEX product safety information sharing system, this recall represents the first emergency measure notice of 2022, a safety warning status reserved for extremely high-risk products, including those that pose a serious fatality risk.

Visit www.ccpc.ie for full information and details of what to do next if you have been affected.