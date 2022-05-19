Search

19 May 2022

Recall of mushroom baby teether due to high-risk of suffocation

Recall of mushroom baby teether due to high-risk of suffocation

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 May 2022 3:04 PM

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is alerting consumers to an emergency measure product recall notice by Amazon, relating to the ‘Mushroom Teether Toys for Newborn Babies, Toddlers, Infants, Relieve Sor Gum – BPA-Free Chew Toy’ as sold on the Amazon online platform.

40 AFFECTED PRODUCTS SOLD IN IRELAND

The affected products were listed on the Amazon website since 24 September 2021, with approximately 40 affected products sold in the Republic of Ireland. The CCPC is urging consumer who may have purchased one of these products, or receive one as a gift to discontinue use immediately and contact Amazon for further details of what to do next.

This high-risk status recall is being carried out across a number of European countries due to a serious safety risk, where the mushroom head of the baby soother can flip around creating a very tight suction and cause suffocation of infants, babies and toddlers.

FIRST PRODUCT OF HIGH-RISK SAFETY STATUS IN 2022

Alerted to the CCPC via the EU-wide RAPEX product safety information sharing system, this recall represents the first emergency measure notice of 2022, a safety warning status reserved for extremely high-risk products, including those that pose a serious fatality risk.

Visit www.ccpc.ie  for full information and details of what to do next if you have been affected.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media