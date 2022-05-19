Recall of mushroom baby teether due to high-risk of suffocation

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is alerting consumers to an emergency measure product recall notice by Amazon, relating to the ‘Mushroom Teether Toys for Newborn Babies, Toddlers, Infants, Relieve Sor Gum – BPA-Free Chew Toy’ as sold on the Amazon online platform.
40 AFFECTED PRODUCTS SOLD IN IRELAND
The affected products were listed on the Amazon website since 24 September 2021, with approximately 40 affected products sold in the Republic of Ireland. The CCPC is urging consumer who may have purchased one of these products, or receive one as a gift to discontinue use immediately and contact Amazon for further details of what to do next.
This high-risk status recall is being carried out across a number of European countries due to a serious safety risk, where the mushroom head of the baby soother can flip around creating a very tight suction and cause suffocation of infants, babies and toddlers.
FIRST PRODUCT OF HIGH-RISK SAFETY STATUS IN 2022
Alerted to the CCPC via the EU-wide RAPEX product safety information sharing system, this recall represents the first emergency measure notice of 2022, a safety warning status reserved for extremely high-risk products, including those that pose a serious fatality risk.
Visit www.ccpc.ie for full information and details of what to do next if you have been affected.
The Gallagher family, Lyndsey, Pat and Stephen welcome guest speaker Brian O'Driscoll to the launch of the charity cycle in Lough Rynn Castle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.