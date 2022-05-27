Parts of major Irish motorways to close for 'emergency works'

Motorway traffic between Dublin, Cork and Limerick will be disrupted in June due to emergency works needed on the M7.

Extensive diversions will be introduced away from both the M7 and M8 motorways in June according to Laois County Council which has served notice of a full M7 westbound motorway closure at Junction 18 at the end of the month.

The council says sections will be closed on either June 20 to 21 from 8pm to 7am or June 27 to 28 from 8pm to 7am. The repair work is earmarked for the M7.

"This road closure is needed to facilitate emergency road works," said the council's notice.

The council further explained the works.

"The works referred to are located on the M7 westbound carriageway and will involve the renewal of all pavement layers along lane 1 of the River Nore Bridge deck. The full closure of the M7 Westbound carriageway is required in order to provide a safe working environment for the contractor," it said.

The local authority adds that a Traffic Management Plan will be in operation and diversion routes will be in place when it is closed.

Laois Diversion Routes:

The M7 westbound carriageway will be closed immediately west of Junction 18 with TTM measures provided on the approach. These measures will include variable message signs, traffic cones and temporary signage first advising drivers of the offside lane closure on approach to Junction 18 and then guiding drivers off the mainline carriageway at Junction 18.

The works will require two diversion routes to facilitate drivers wishing to continue westbound on the M7 and also those wishing to access the M8 motorway which is located within the extents of the closure. The diversion routes include: –

Westbound M7 Vehicles – Exit M7 at Junction 18 and travel south via the R445 and R435, re-joining the M7 westbound carriageway at Junction 21.

Southbound M8 Vehicles – Exit the M7 at Junction 17 and travel south via the N77 and R433, joining the M8 southbound carriageway at Junction 3.

Maps of the diversion routes are available below: