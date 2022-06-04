Injury fears prompt major Irish DIY store into product recall
B&Q stores in Ireland have put out a recall of a number of mirrored cabinet doors.
The recall on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission website stated: "A safety issue has been identified where the mirror of the door may fall off and break, resulting in glass shards causing injury."
There are approximately 155 affected units in the Republic of Ireland.
Customers have been issued with advice:
"If you believe that you have one of these products then you should stop using it immediately, and contact B&Q for a full refund or replacement of the mirrored door."
For further inquiries you can contact B&Q customer support on 1800 946 327, email b&qcustomersupportteam@b-and-q.co.uk, or find further details on their website.
