08 Jun 2022

Record number of candidates to start exams today

Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle examinations begin this morning across the country.

Exams start today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

08 Jun 2022 9:11 AM

Today a record number of candidates will commence their Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle examinations across the country.

 131,431 students will sit exams. This year also marks the full return of externally delivered examinations for all candidates.

Under an extension of the emergency provisions of the Scheme of Reasonable Accommodations at  the Certificate Examinations (RACE Scheme), the SEC will, as in 2019, provide deferred examinations  for Leaving Certificate candidates who experience a close family bereavement at the time of the final written examinations. The SEC will also introduce an extended provision for supporting Leaving  Certificate candidates who are unable to sit their examinations in the main sitting due to a serious  accident, injury or illness. In line with public health policy, Leaving Certificate candidates with Covid 19 or with symptoms of Covid-19, also have access to a deferred sitting of the examination this year.  

The deferred examinations series will commence on 30 June at a limited number of regional venues and will run until 16 July.

Pat Burke, Chairperson of the State Examinations Commission and his fellow Commissioners have extended their very best wishes on behalf of the SEC to all candidates for the 2022 Certificate examinations. Speaking before the start of the examinations Mr Burke said “The Commission welcomes the return of in-person examinations for the entire 2022 Leaving Certificate, Leaving  Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle cohort. The state examinations are a significant step in the educational journey for candidates, their families and schools. The adjustments made to the examinations this year have been designed to support students in their preparations. However, the  support of families and the wider community for candidates sitting examinations is so important especially in light of the disruption to learning created by the pandemic.” 

Speaking about the provision of deferred Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied  examinations Mr Burke said “In terms of candidate wellbeing, we believe that the provision of  extended arrangements for deferred examinations represents a significant improvement to the  examinations system, providing an appropriately supportive response for candidates who find  themselves in very challenging circumstances at examinations time and unable to take their  examinations as a result.” 

Mr Burke also expressed his appreciation to those involved in the conduct of the examinations, stating “I wish to fulsomely acknowledge the support of all involved in delivering the examinations this year.  This includes school principals, deputy principals, teachers, and other school staff. This also, of course, includes parents and guardians, as the ultimate source of care and support for students, and the  students themselves who are to be commended for their resilience.” 

Local News

