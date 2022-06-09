Search

09 Jun 2022

'Enormous' Garda resources used to evict housing activists from vacant building - RWU

'Enormous' Garda resources used to evict housing activists from vacant building - RWU

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

09 Jun 2022 6:09 PM

Housing activists have been evicted from a vacant building in Dublin City Centre after an early morning raid by Gardai. 

The Revolutionary Workers Union (RWU) confirmed the raid - which they state occurred shortly before 6am this morning (Thursday June 9) - in a video posted on their official Facebook page

Members have been occupying James Connolly House for a number of weeks to protest Ireland's ongoing housing crisis and provide shelter to those in need. 

A statement published today by the James Connolly House Facebook page claimed Garda resources involved in the operation were "enormous" and "disproportionate". 

A man in the video - identified as a representative of the RWU in accompanying text - states the group will "continue to take other places". 

He then says "They are now just breaking in" as loud banging is heard in the background. 

The person filming - who is not identified - proceeds to video footage of a barricade being breached. 

Several rallies have previously been held at the property on Eden Quay to resist eviction and raise awareness of Ireland's homelessness crisis. 

As per the government's latest Homeless Report (April 2022), 7,105 adults are homeless in Ireland as well as 2,944 child dependents. 

The RWU has previously called for "a militant, working class led all Ireland housing movement that can smash landlordism and housing vultures". 

An Garda Síochána confirms an operation took place this morning "to execute a High Court order at a building on Eden Quay". 

They also confirm two men were detained in accordance with the order and were due to appear before the court this morning. 

According to an update on RWU-operated social media, the activists have since been released. 

Image: Video still

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media