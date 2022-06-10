Search

10 Jun 2022

“Phone charging uniformity a victory for consumers across the EU” says local MEP

EU proposes to have standard charging port for all devices

Phone charging uniformity has been described as "a victory for consumers across the EU”

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jun 2022 3:23 PM

Phone charging uniformity has been described as "a victory for consumers across the EU” according to MEP, Chris MacManus.

Mr MacManus’s comments came after confirmation that Apple will now have to change the connector on all iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after broad European agreement to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras. 

Speaking following the announcement Mr MacManus said: “I’m very glad to finally see some tangible progress on this issue. It is a common sense approach that Sinn Féin have pushed for at an EU level for some years now.”

“My predecessor Matt Carthy also called for this when he was an MEP. It’s the kind of consumer-first political intervention we need to see more of. 

“The majority of device users next year will be using USB-c. This connector type and whatever eventually replaces it will be standard across the board. Meaning consumers will not be punished for changing brands. It will also mean less electronic waste. This standardisation is expected to save consumers in the region of €250 million which will be welcome news to many feeling the impacts of the current cost of living crisis.”

Mr MacManus concluded, “It’s not a revolutionary change but it is common sense. Anything that protects consumers and saves money is always very welcome.” 

