Skellig Michael closed to visitors 'until further notice' following rockfall

Skellig Michael has been closed to visitors following a rockfall event
The Office of Public Works has closed access to Skellig Michael following a rockfall event today [13 June 2022].
There were no casualties as a result of this rockfall event, however, the island has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.
The site will reopen to visitors once it has been deemed safe to do so.
