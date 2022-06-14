'Don't become another statistic' - Gardai confirm 80 deaths on Irish roads since new year

Search

16 Jun 2022

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Jun 2022 5:22 PM

Motorists are being urged to slow down and stay safe while driving. 

The call comes as Gardai confirm 80 people have died on Irish roads in 2022 so far, with the latest fatal collision occurring at the weekend in Co Cork. 

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána stated: "80 people have died on our roads so far this year. This isn't just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues."

"We urge all road users to please stay safe when driving. Don't become another statistic."  

Meanwhile, two road users were caught speeding approximately 20kph above the speed limit in two counties today (June 13). 

A motorcyclist was discovered travelling at 72kph in a 50kph zone and was reminded by Clare Roads Policing Unit of the 17 bikers killed on the roads since the start of 2022. 

A car in Naas in Kildare was also found travelling at the same speed in a 50kph area. 

The driver was found to be an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates or insurance. 

The car was seized and proceedings are to follow. 

Local News

