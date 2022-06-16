Irish pest control company reports 80% increase in callouts for ant infestations

A pest control company which deals with callouts for ant infestations in Irish homes is reporting an 80% increase in callouts.

Rentokill is advising the public to be on the lookout for ants and ant activity this summer, as May 2022 saw a significant increase compared to the same time last year.

Dublin accounted for the bulk of these callouts (25%) followed by Galway (16%), Tipperary (13%), Cork (11%) and Waterford (5%).

According to Rentokill, people should be aware that ant activity is likely to increase in the summer months as the insects enter homes and businesses in search of food.

While they do not pose the same health threats as other pests, they can become a nuisance if an infestation is not treated.

If a food source is discovered on the premises, ants can lay down pheromones to attract other ants, which can rapidly transform a small infestation into a bigger one.

Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil, Richard Faulkner, said, "Ants are usually at their most active during the summer months, and these insects can become an issue for home and business owners in the form of infestations. A small ant problem can quickly become a much larger one.

"There are a number of steps which property owners can take to curb the presence of ants, but if in doubt, we would encourage anyone to seek the services of a professional pest control provider.”

Top tips to prevent the presence of ants on your premises include: