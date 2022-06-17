Excitement builds ahead of tonight's (June 17) €130m EuroMillions draw

Excitement is building across Ireland ahead of tonight's (June 17) EuroMillions draw with a jackpot of €130million.

The National Lottery has advised players dreaming of winning the top prize to purchase tickets early in-store, in-app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm deadline this evening.

Seventeen Irish people have been named EuroMillions jackpot winners since 2004, with a new winner due to be added to the list if tonight's jackpot is won in Ireland.

It will be the fourth highest EuroMillions jackpot ever won in the country after €187 million was won in Dublin in 2013, €175.4 million in Naul in 2019, and €132 million in Carlow in 2016.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “Tonight’s EuroMillions draw could be a memorable one for EuroMillions players in Ireland with a guaranteed €130 million jackpot up for grabs. So far this year, we have already seen a player in Ireland become a EuroMillions jackpot winner. Could we see a second player added to the list of Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners after tonight’s draw?

"To win this astonishing amount of money would be life-changing and it would bring to 18, the number of Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners since the game launched in Ireland in 2004. Excitement is sure to grow as we get closer to the draw."

Earlier this year, a player in the Mid-West became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner after scooping €30.9 million from a winning ticket bought in Ballina on the border of Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.