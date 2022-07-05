Motorist caught speeding at over 200km/h also failed roadside breath test

A driver has been arrested for travelling 89km/h over the speed limit on an Irish motorway.
According to An Garda Síochana, speed checks were being conducted on the M4 in North Kildare recently when a car was detected travelling at a speed of 209km/h in a 120km/h zone.
The motorist was stopped and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.
Naas RPU were conducting Speed Checks on the M4 in North Kildare recently when they detected this car travelling at a speed of 209kph in a 120kph Zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 4, 2022
They were stopped and the Driver failed a Roadside Breath Test and was arrested. Proceedings to follow. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/oWL8hsQnbG
Their arrest comes as Gardaí conduct a nationwide Slow Down campaign, highlighting the 83 people dead on Irish roads in 2022 and urging drivers to drive at lower speeds.
Proceedings to follow.
