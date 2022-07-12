Online junk food amendment a 'milestone' in fight against childhood obesity, says charity

New measures confronting online junk food marketing to children have been described as a “monumental step” in the fight against childhood obesity by a health charity.

According to the Irish Heart Foundation, 85,000 people on the island of Ireland will die prematurely because of childhood obesity.

The Irish Heart Foundation described Government amendments to the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill last night as a major win in protecting children online and limiting their exposure to unhealthy foods.

“The evidence is unequivocal that junk food marketing affects children’s consumption preferences, purchase requests and, ultimately, their health,” said Kathryn Reilly, the Foundation’s Policy and Legislative Affairs Manager.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that many children know brands sooner than their ABCs."

The charity has waged a prolonged campaign against “insidious and pervasive” online marketing of low-nutrition foods high in sugar, salt and trans-fatty acids.

Its key amendment on the issue to Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Minister Catherine Martin, was passed in the Seanad last night and will be included in the Bill – due to become law this autumn.

It means that an online safety code will have the power to prohibit or restrict online content relating to foods or beverages considered to be of public concern in relation to the health interests of children.

“It has only been through our sustained advocacy efforts, supported by evidence and research, that we have been able to reach this important milestone,” Ms Reilly said.

“The Irish Heart Foundation has been to the forefront of advocacy to ensure that the advertising of harmful products were put on the policy agenda and included in the Bill.

“The passing of this amendment is a monumental step in the fight against childhood obesity and will protect children’s health.

“It calls out the harms that junk food marketing can have on the public health interests of children,” Ms Reilly said.

Heretofore, she added, the Government relied on the junk-food industry to police itself, with little transparency or accountability applying to digital marketing.

At the height of the Covid 19 pandemic, the digital world “cemented itself as a foundational element of children’s lives”.

“We welcome the amendments put forward by Minister Martin on this after a successful advocacy campaign and engagement with Department officials,” said Ms Reilly.