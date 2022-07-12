Search

12 Jul 2022

'A significant expansion' - Extra places in Irish medical schools confirmed by Donnelly

'A significant expansion' - Extra places in Irish medical schools confirmed by Donnelly

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

12 Jul 2022 4:11 PM

An increase in the number of places available at Irish medical schools has been confirmed. 

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, and the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, announced news of the extra 200 places today (Tuesday July 12). 

The agreement reached with medical schools country-wide will begin with an additional 60 EU students in September 2022, climbing to 120 in September 2023, and up to 200 by 2026. 

Speaking about the news, Minister Harris said, "These places have been created following extensive engagement over the last few months with all Irish medical schools.

"It marks a significant expansion in the number of places available to students applying through the CAO system. It increases the opportunities for students to progress to study medicine in Ireland and to help us build our talent pipeline. 

"It is vital as we expand and reform our third level system that we prioritise the areas where there is the most need and healthcare is one of those." 

Additional places for September 2022 will be distributed across Irish medical schools as follows: Eleven extra undergraduate places each for NUI Galway, Trinity College Dublin, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, University College Cork, and University College Dublin, with 5 for the University of Limerick. 

Minister Donnelly said the creation of the places allows for "an increase in the number of medical students graduating". 

He said, ""[It is] an important step to enable my department and the HSE to plan for the future health workforce.

"We are all aware of the demands we place on those working in the healthcare system, particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

"By increasing the number of doctors in the system, we are taking a step towards addressing the needs of the entire system, to allow it to continue to respond and allowing some much needed support for those frontline workers who have managed so well, caring for people over the course of the pandemic." 

The extra places will be funded jointly by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, and the Department of Health. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media