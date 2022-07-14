Aontú leader questions 'bizarre Move' as HSE to provide hospital services in Spain

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín TD has questioned the logic of the HSE providing hospital services in Spain while closing an A&E in Ireland. He stated “News that a hospital has opened up on the Costa Blanca, Spain which is dedicated to the treatment of Irish patients on waiting lists sounds like an April Fools joke 2 months late. The Hospital will provide almost every treatment there that is performed in Ireland to initially 1,500 Irish patients in the first year. At a time of Climate Change the HSE thinks it better that patients take flights to Spain to get health treatment than travel to their local hospital. Right in the middle of a Cost of Living Crisis the HSE expects sick patients to get flights and hotel accommodation in Spain to undergo routine operations”.

“Covid has made international travel extremely unpredictable. Another serious wave of Covid could see the Spanish government restrict travel from Ireland. Where would that leave Irish treatment in the Costa Blanca Hospital. The HSE is outsourcing public healthcare to a private Spanish Hospital Group. The Minister for Health must detail openly what is the cost of this contract and will the HSE pay for the use of this hospital even if Irish patients cant travel because of Covid. The whole plan is stranger than fiction especially when you consider that the HSE is closing down Hospital capacity here in Navan because the they won’t provide acute surgery services.

“The mind boggles to think what the next HSE plan will be. Mental Health in Morocco, Maternity Services in Milan, Coronary Care in Copenhagen. The Minister needs to reign in the HSE and refocus them on providing Irish patients with public health care in Ireland”