14 Jul 2022

Road deaths in 2022 up almost 50% on same period last year, Gardaí reveal

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Jul 2022 5:57 PM

Deaths on Irish roads have increased by almost 50% from January 2022 to present compared to the same period last year. 

That's according to An Garda Síochána, which today (Thursday July 14) revealed 88 people have died in road collisions since the start of the year. 

In a tweet published today, Gardaí confirmed the figure is an increase of 28 deaths, or a 46% rise. 

Road users are being urged not to become "another statistic" and to slow down, with Gardaí stating: "Please stay safe, exercise caution when driving. Don't become another statistic." 

The warning is part of a nationwide campaign on the dangers of speeding, with public figures including celebrities getting involved to get the message across. 

Television and radio presenter, Hector Ó hEochagáin, is the latest celebrity to speak about the dangers. 

On social media this week (Monday July 11), he tweeted, "Many of these tragedies could have been avoided by us not being distracted while driving and SLOWING DOWN. It could be the difference in saving someone’s life, including your own." 

Three fatalities have taken place on Irish roads since the beginning of July 2022.

The most recent incident was on Tuesday July 12 when a woman in her 20s died following a two-vehicle collision involving a car and lorry in Co Waterford. 

A woman aged 70 also died in a separate incident on Sunday July 10 following a collision between a car and jeep on the N15 near Creevykeel in Co Sligo. 

A further fatality was reported on July 5 in Co Donegal.  

