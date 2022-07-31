Nursing and Midwifery board invites people of Ireland to help advise on new corporate strategy

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) is inviting people across Ireland to participate in an open consultation process which will inform the organisation’s new strategy.

NMBI is in the process of developing its next strategy which will run from 2023 to 2025.

An independent, statutory organisation, NMBI is the regulatory body for nursing and midwifery in Ireland and works with nurses, midwives and educators to protect the public by promoting excellence and progression within the professions.

For the coming six weeks, anyone who has an interest in nursing and midwifery or in healthcare in general can have their say in shaping NMBI’s next strategic plan.

A survey is available for people to complete here.

The closing date for submitting your feedback is 5.00pm on Wednesday September 7, 2022.

The first phase of the consultation has already been completed and involved engagements with a wide range of key representative groups from the sector.

The process examined how NMBI can further enhance patient and service user safety through regulation, how registrants can be best supported and what policy areas should be prioritised.

This second phase announced this week, sees the consultation process open to a wider group of voices, soliciting opinions from registrants, patients and service users, as well as stakeholder groups and the general public on the direction that NMBI should be taking for the coming years.

NMBI CEO Sheila McClelland said:

“Nursing and midwifery plays such a vital role in our society and that’s why we want to ensure our next strategy can maintain the high standards of care our professions are renowned for.

“We are open to opinions and feedback and want to have as wide a consultation process as possible. We are calling on registrants, patients and service users, as well as stakeholder groups and the general public to let us know what you think and inform the future strategy of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland.”

Speaking about the launch of the public consultation, President of NMBI, Essene Cassidy, added:

“We are pleased to be launching the public consultation phase as we continue the process of developing our new strategy.

“We are inviting members of the public to have their say and help us continue to safeguard the quality and integrity of the nursing and midwifery professions through thoughtful and robust regulation.”