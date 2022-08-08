Search

08 Aug 2022

32 marathons in 32 days across 32 counties to raise funds for Pieta House

Conor O'Keefe is running to raise money for Pieta House Picture: Pieta House Munster/Facebook

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

08 Aug 2022 5:22 PM

Endurance athlete and mental health advocate Conor O'Keefe is taking on a gruelling fundraiser all in an effort to raise money for Pieta House and to help raise awareness around mental health issues.

Conor, a 30-year-old ultra-endurance athlete from Cork explains: "PROJECT32 has been in my mind since 2019. And now it is time to make it a physical reality. I will run 32 marathons in 32 days in the 32 counties of Ireland. And I will start with 32 pounds on my back. Each day I will remove one pound until I finish my 32nd marathon with just one pound of weight. I have always felt that negative self-talk and low self-esteem was like a huge weight on my shoulders. Now that I’ve shaken that weight I’m going to put it back on again and shed it with all of your help. And together we will raise €100,000 for Pieta House."

To date he has already raised over €39,000 for the charity but every little bit helps. You can make a donation in support of Conor here:  www.idonate.ie/PROJECT32 

Don't forget to show your support for him if you see him passing through Leitrim this week. You can also follow his journey on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/528creative/ 

