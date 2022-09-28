Green party welcome doubling of heritage budget

Minister Malcolm Noonan
The Green Party has welcomed major investment in Irish heritage noting that the heritage budget has more than doubled since Green Party Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan took office, from €71m in 2020 to €147.5m in 2023.
Regarding the funding increase, Minister Noonan stated; “It’s a privilege to be part of a Government that understands the value of our natural and built heritage, and ensures that it is protected for the benefit of all - even when times are tough. We know from the experience of recent years that nature, ancient monuments and historic buildings on this island enrich our lives. This investment will enable my Department to expand its work with communities, specialists and stakeholders all over the country to ensure that our heritage is conserved, restored and resilient for the future.”
To show their support for North West STOP, all the Glencar Manorhamilton team jerseys will display the North West STOP logo on the sleeves.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.