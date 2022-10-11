Search

11 Oct 2022

Payment dates released for Cost of Living lump sum payments

11 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, have today announced the payment dates for the €1.2 billion Cost of Living supports introduced as part of last month’s Budget.

The Social Protection budget will assist pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and families with the Cost of Living through a mix of lump sum supports and increases to weekly payments.

The Lump-Sum payments announced as part of the Budget include:

- A doubling of Child Benefit on November 1st, which will support 639,000 families in respect of 1.2 million children.
- An Autumn Double Payment next week, benefitting 1.4 million people.
- A €500 Disability Support Grant will be paid next month to people with disabilities
- Also secured as part of the Budget was a €400 Fuel Allowance Lump Sum Payment. This will be paid on the week commencing November 14th to 370,000 households.
- During the same week, a €500 lump sum Working Family Payment will be paid to 44,000 households.
- There will also be a €200 lump sum payment to the 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.
- A €500 Carer’s Support Grant will be provided to the country’s carers during the week commencing November 21st.
- A Christmas Bonus Double Payment will be paid on the week commencing December 5th.

In addition to the series of lump-sum payments, Minister Humphreys also secured a major expansion of the Fuel Allowance Scheme – which will see up to 81,000 new households supported with their fuel cost for the first time – and across-the-board welfare increases of €12 per week. These measures will take effect in January 2023.

Below are the dates for the payments:

