Fireworks and counterfeit cigarettes seized in Longford

As part of Operation Tombola, Gardaí from Longford conducted a search, under warrant, of a business premises in Longford town on October 26. In the course of the search Gardaí seized: 443 illegal fireworks and counterfeit tobacco products including, 7,500 cigarettes along with an assortment of pouches, cigars and chewing tobacco.

Investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. This month, An Garda Síochána commenced Operation Tombola, a nationwide policing plan focused on the prevention and detection of the sale of fireworks and associated public order and anti-social behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal. It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State and Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

They can also cause great distress to farm animals and family pets. Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing.

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.