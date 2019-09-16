Survey reveals suicide affects more in the farming community

According to a recent general public survey on mental health, commissioned by the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) and carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes (B &A), 40% of Irish Farmers have been affected by Suicide.

Experience of suicide within the community is reported higher amongst farmers than any other social group. 2 in 5 farmers report that they have been affected by suicide within the local community – compared with 1 in 7 for other social groups.

The results of this survey come as the IACP announce their participation at the Irish Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow from September 17 to 19.

Farmers are more likely than other groups to report that they ‘do nothing’ that is helpful when they are struggling with their mental health (13% compared with 7% more generally). While just 5% of farmers report that they have seen a Counsellor/Psychotherapist themselves, 96% of them say that it is a good idea to seek Counselling/Psychotherapy support if struggling with mental health.

The Ploughing Championships have become a very important aspect of Irish rural life, and many members of the farming community travel to this agricultural show year after year. IACP staff and volunteers will be operating a stand at this year’s championships, and welcome members of the farming community to visit our stand for some advice on how to seek out an accredited Counsellor or psychotherapist in their area.

The IACP can be found at Stand 43 in ‘Dunamaise & Nore: Health & Wellness’ for the duration of this year’s ploughing championships.

Lisa Molloy CEO of the IACP says, “The IACP would encourage people in the farming community struggling with their mental health, to reach out to an accredited IACP member”