CONFIRMED: Ploughing in Carlow had the 'highest ever attendance' in history of the event
Carlow breaks the record
The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event, the National Ploughing Association have confirmed.
Day 3 attendance figures for the 88th Ploughing Championships were 81,000 which "brings the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event".
Day 3 attendance figures was 81,000. This brings the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event. #Ploughing19— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 19, 2019
