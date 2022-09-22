Leitrim children learn veterinary skills at 2022 National Ploughing Championships

Matthew Canning from Leitrim learns how to deliver a new born lamb with the help of Alan Manahan from the Veterinary Council of Ireland
Visitors from Leitrim enjoyed The Veterinary Council of Ireland’s (VCI) stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. The interactive stand allowed children to put on Veterinary scrubs and try their hand at working with imitation animals on display, including delivering toy piglets and lambs.
The VCI previously hosted a stand at the event in 2019 and made the decision to attend the event once again based on the success of the exhibition as a medium to engage with the public and educate them around the role of the Veterinary Council of Ireland.
The Veterinary Council of Ireland is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, in the interest of animal health and welfare and in the interest of veterinary public health.
The 2022 National Ploughing Championships is being run alongside the World Ploughing Championships. Pic: Alf Harvey
