Search

10 Apr 2022

Manchester City retain slender Premier League lead after thrilling draw with Liverpool

Manchester City retain slender Premier League lead after thrilling draw with Liverpool

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Apr 2022 7:51 PM

Manchester City retained their slender lead at the Premier League summit as their crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Kevin De Bruyne fired the champions into a fifth-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium but Diogo Jota levelled eight minutes later for the second-placed Reds.

Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before the break but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equaliser for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time against his former club but VAR ruled against him in a tight offside decision and substitute Riyad Mahrez hit the post late on.

The result ended Liverpool’s 10-match winning league run and left City a point clear with just seven games of the season remaining.

The much-hyped contest lived up to expectations with the game starting at a ferocious pace and hardly relenting.

City were the first to hit their stride with Jesus teeing up Sterling for a glorious chance inside the opening minutes after a De Bruyne break.

Sterling seemed certain to score but Alisson Becker came out to meet him and block his shot.

City did not dwell on the miss for long as De Bruyne fired them ahead just moments later.

The Belgian swerved away from a challenge outside the area and struck a fierce shot that deflected off Joel Matip and crashed in off the post.

Liverpool had seen little of the ball up until this point but their response was swift as they carved out an instant equaliser.

The Reds built patiently and Mohamed Salah spread play wide to Andrew Robertson. The Scot picked out Trent Alexander-Arnold with a deep cross to the far post and the right-back’s first-time lay-off was clinically side-footed home by Jota.

City looked to hit back quickly as Jesus tested Alisson and Rodri had an effort deflected over.

City goalkeeper Ederson then gave the home fans a scare when he stumbled attempting to clear a backpass but he scrambled back to sweep off the line with Jota lurking.

The hosts had another opportunity as Rodri headed across goal from a free-kick but John Stones was unable to apply a finishing touch. De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo also had efforts deflected wide but Jesus did restore City’s lead in the 36th minute.

The Brazilian got behind the Liverpool defence as Cancelo whipped in a cross and guided a shot past Alisson and in off the bar. Sterling could have added a third soon after but failed to make contact with a Phil Foden cross.

Jota spurned a chance to equalise just before the break when he took too long to shoot and was dispossessed by Aymeric Laporte but Mane was more decisive after the restart.

Just 47 seconds of the second half had elapsed when Salah played in his fellow forward and Mane made no mistake.

Salah then almost teed up Jota for another but Ederson saved.

The advantage seemed to swing back City’s way just after the hour when Sterling raced through to calmly slot home but his celebrations were cut short when VAR ruled him narrowly offside.

The atmosphere was tense and ratcheted up a notch when referee Anthony Taylor failed to award Liverpool a corner despite a Salah shot taking a deflection off a City defender.

City then almost rubbed salt into the wound as Jesus lashed a shot into the side-netting.

Both sides pushed until the end and Mahrez almost snatched victory when his long-range free-kick clipped the outside of the post. The Algerian had another chance injury time but his attempted chip flew over.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media