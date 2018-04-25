Drumshanbo top of visiting teams

Drumshanbo Vocational School travelled all the way to Ballinasloe for their 1st year blitz last Tuesday.

With a girls' enrolment of three times that of Drumshanbo and it was always going to be difficult to beat the home side Ard Scoil Mhuire.

But Drumshanbo, fielding two equal teams (Green and Blue !) came clearly second with both teams reaching the blitz semi-finals.

Scores: group 1: Drumshanbo Blue: vs Clarin College Athenry 2 25-18 25-19, vs Ballinasloe 1: 16-25 18-25, vs Elphin 1 25-19 25-17

Group 2: Drumshanbo Green: vs Elphin 2 25-19 25-8, vs Athenry 1 25-18 25-21, vs Ballinasloe 2 8-25 11-25

Semi Finals: Ballinasloe 2 beat Drumshanbo Blue 25 -14 25-19; Ballinasloe 1 beat Drumshanbo Green 19-25 25-16 25-15

The Drumshanbo Volleyball teams who took part in the first year blitz in Ballinasloe. (Back, from left) Andrea Fallon-Alonso, Ruby Gallagher, Aoife Flynn, Carrie Earley, Lucia Gonzalez De Luna, Caoimhe Flynn. (Front) Ciara Gallagher, Hassie Deen-Swarray, Jessica Rock, Shannon Keaveney, Rachel Hepburn, Leah Gilmartin