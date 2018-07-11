Leitrim Community Games to host Aldi Connacht Team Finals on Saturday

Leitrim Community Games are delighted to host the Community Games Connacht Finals this Saturday July 14, with events on all over the county in so many different disciplines.

Hundreds of children from all over Connacht will descend on Carrick-on-Shannon, which will serve as the event's headquarters, as well as Ballinamore for the final qualifying event for the All-Ireland Finals in Limerick.

We have many teams from Leitrim competing and competitions taking place right across the County and hopefully we will keep a few Connacht titles here in Leitrim so why not go along to some of the venues to cheer on the Leitrim children.

Nine teams from Leitrim compete for medals this year in the team events in Futsal, Gaelic Football, Soccer, Spikeball and Soccer with competitions being held in these events over the last few weeks.

In Futsal, Manorhamilton played Drumshanbo with Manor were victorious in both U13 & U15 after excellent contests.

In Gaelic Football, Ballinamore and Carrick contested the boys U10 final and after a very competitive match, Carrick emerged victorious. The U12 Girls final was contested by Ballinamore and Manorhamilton with Ballinamore victorious and going on to now represent Leitrim.

Manorhamilton also competed in the U14 girls final where they faced Carrick-on-Shannon this time and Manor came away with the spoils to represent Leitrim in this grade.

Below is an outline of the events and venues, it would be great to see these kids supported well this weekend – it only comes around every five years so there are some future stars in the making this weekend!

Victory next Saturday will see the teams qualify to represent Connacht in the National Finals at the University of Limerick from Friday August 17 to Sunday August 19, with Connacht due to face the Ulster champions in the first of the semi-finals at the national event next month.

All winning teams and runners up are asked to return to the Finals Headquarters at Carrick-on-Shannon Community School to receive their medals and sign for the trophies.

The full draw of events for the Connacht Team Finals is as follows:

FUTSAL

Boys: Carrick-on-Shannon Sports Complex

U13: Aughanagh (Sligo) v Manorhamilton 11.00; Annaghdown (Galway) v Winner Islandeady (Mayo)/Elphin 12.00; Final: 3 pm

U15: Manorhamilton v St Mary’s (Sligo) 1 pm; Ardagh (Mayo) v Winner Cortoon-Lavally Galway/Drum Clonown Roscommon 2 pm; Final: 4 pm

Girls: Mayflower Drumshanbo

U15: Semi-Final Burrishoole Mayo v Strokestown Roscommon 1 pm; Final: Winners Semi-Final v Ballymote Sligo 3pm

U13: Aughanagh Sligo v Bohola Mayo 11 am; Strokestown, Roscommon v Knocknacarra Galway 12.00

Final: 2 pm

GAELIC FOOTBALL

U10: Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

Semi-Finals: Carrick-on-Shannon v Ballaghaderreen; Coolera Sligo v Turlough Tower, Mayo / Oranmore-Maree Galway (both 11 am); Final: 1 pm

U12 Girls: Páirc Sean Uí Éislin, Ballinamore

Semi-Finals: Winner Riverstown Sligo / Drum Clonown Roscommon v Carra, Mayo 11.00; Dunmore/G/K, Galway v Ballinamore 12 noon; Final: 2 pm

U14 Girls: St Mary’s Park, Carrick on Shannon

Semi-Finals: Kiltoom Cam, Roscommon v Claregalway 11 am; Manorhamilton v Charlestown/Carracastle 12 noon; Final: 2pm

ROUNDERS

Venue: Carrick-on-Shannon Community School

U13 Boys: Semi Final: Breaffy Mayo v Coolera Sligo 11 am; Final: FBD Roads Roscommon v 2 pm

U13 Girls: FBD Roads Roscommon v Easkey Sligo 12 noon; Breaffy Mayo v Athenry 1 pm; Final: 3 pm

SOCCER

U12 Girls 7 a side: Aura Astro Turf Pitch, Carrick on Shannon

Semi Final: Kiltoom Cam Roscommon v Ballymote 11 am; Final: Breaffy Mayo v winners 12.30

U15 Girls: Ballaghaderreen v Cliffoney Grange 11 am; Manorhamilton v Winners Athenry/Kilmurry, Mayo 12.30; Final: 2 pm St Felim’s pitch, Ballinamore)

U12 Boys: Clarinbridge v Winners Drum Clonown Roscommon /St Feichin’s Sligo 11 am; Burrishoole Mayo v Carrick on Shannon 12.30; Final: 2 pm (Showgrounds Boyle Road)

SPIKEBALL

Venue: Mattie McDonagh Centre in Ballygar

U14 Boys: Semi Final: FBD Roads Roscommon v Drumshanbo 11 am; Final: Kilnadeema /Leitrim, Galway v winners of Semi Final 1 pm

U14 Girls: Final: FBD Roads v Kilnadeema /Leitrim, Galway 12 noon

TAG RUGBY

Venue: Carrick-on-Shannon Rugby Club

U11: Final: Taughmaconnell Roscommon v Rosses Point 12.00

U14: Semi Final: St Mary’s Sligo v Mohill 11 am; Final: Taughmaconnell v Winners of Semi Final 1 pm

SKITTLES

Venue: Carrick-on-Shannon Sports Complex

U12 Mixed Skittles: Final: Riverstown Sligo v Ballaghaderreen 11 am

U14 Mixed Skittles: Final: Ballaghaderreen v Riverstown 12 noon

U16 Mixed Skittles: Final: Ballaghaderreen v Riverstown 1 pm