Intermediate Championship club lowdown

As part of our preview for the Leitrim Club Championships this year, we decided to touch base with the clubs taking part in the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship.

We contacted the Club’s PROs and asked them to come back with the answers to a few simple questions such as who is their manager, captain and who they have gained or lost from their panels.

We also asked them what the biggest challenge facing their club was, one way to improve the Leitrim Club Championship and, if they were not to pick themselves, who their pick for the title would be!

The answers are interesting and judging from the responses, In the Intermediate, Fenagh St. Caillin's and Leitrim Gaels are out in front, the Fenagh men just getting the nod but it is a much tighter race according to the clubs.

And finally, thanks to all the clubs and PROs who responded to our request.

ANNADUFF

Manager: Karl Foley

Captain: David Duignan

New additions: Seamus Mulvihill, Mark Beirne Jason Lyons Michael Cox and Darragh Burke

Departures/Losses: Aaron Duignan, David O''Dowd & Frank McNabola (traveling) Daniel Duignan, Gary Bohan & Dermot Reynolds (injured)

Biggest Challenge facing your club in this year’s Championship: Keeping our team injury free due to the consecutive games. The current format suits bigger panels as you can rotate your squad.

Way to improve championship: Not much to improve on, the games come around very quickly which is what players want, less training due to more games which is also a positive. Having the league played off before the championship is also a huge positive.

Tip for the title: Leitrim Gaels or Fenagh

AUGHAVAS

Manager: Colin Hannify

Captain: David Charles.

New additions: James Canning and Diarmuid Casey

Departures/Losses: None, only through injury.

Biggest Challenge facing your club in this year’s Championship: Trying to get out of the group.

One way to improve the Club Championships: Change the format of the League – it would lead to a better championship for e.g. Division 1 – Senior; Division 2 – Intermediate etc...

Tip for the title: Fenagh St Caillin’s

BALLINAGLERA

Manager: Kevin Nolan

Captain: Enda Maguire

New additions: Fergal Gilmartin.

Departures/Losses: Luke Bradley

Biggest Challenge: With five championship games in six weeks and a small panel it can be very difficult to get to the later stages of the competition

One way to improve championship: Spread it out over summer so round robin games don't all come together

Tip fir the title: Fenagh St. Caillin's

CARRIGALLEN

Manager: Sean Hynes selectors Cathal Sheridan Noel Lyons and J.P. McManus

Captain: Barry Nash and Eoin Ward (Joint)

New Additions: Liam O’Rourke and Stephen Reilly back to panel

Departures/Losses: No losses to club panels

Biggest challenge facing club: Staying injuries free

One way to improve Leitrim club championship: Longer periods between games and reducing numbers from first 17 to first 15

Tip for the title: St Mary’s, Glencar/Manorhamilton and Mohill

CLOONE

Manager: Niall Murray

Captain: Declan Tiernan

New additions: Tadhg Doherty, Martin Tiernan, Damian Kelly, Robert Maguire, Andy McGovern

Departures: Mark Creegan, Declan Brennan, Sean Reynolds, Mickey Lohan

Biggest challenge facing your club in this year’s championship: Small panel, number of games in group with games in quick succession.

One way to improve the Club Championship: Reduce the number of teams in the groups. Introduce amalgamations.

Tip for the title: Leitrim Gaels, Fenagh St Caillin’s

DRUMKEERIN

Manager: Liam Gilmartin, selector Joe Tiffoney

Captain: Cathal McCauley

New additions: Ross Harrison, John Cullen, Shane Bohan

Departures/Losses: Aidan Dolan, Keith Gallagher

Biggest challenge facing your club in this year’s Championship: Group two, the group we're in is very tough and there could easily be some surprises in it.

One way to improve the Club Championships: No changes, its fine

Tip for the title: Eslin - much improved under Martin McGowan this year and will easily progress from their group

ESLIN

Management: Martin McGowan, Joe Reynolds, Declan Wynne, Barry Bohan and Noel McNulty.

Captain: Paul Kilcrann.

New Additions: Kevin Bohan, Jamie McCaffrey, James McNabola.

Departures/Losses: Eamonn Stenson (injured), Barry Bohan (injured), Shane Beirne (injured).

Biggest challenge facing club: Keeping the numbers up as we have no underage structure at the moment.

One way to improve club championship: We are happy with how it is been run.

Tip for the title: Any of the division 1 league teams including Annaduff.

FENAGH ST. CAILLIN'S

Manager: Niall Flynn, Declan Maguire

Captain: tbc

New additions: All from U17 last year, Mark Keegan, Oisin McLoughlin, Conor Dwyer, Aaron Smith and Owen McLoughlin.

Departures/Losses: None

Biggest challenge facing your club in this year’s Championship: Integrating younger players into the squad

One way to improve the Club Championships: Would like to see each club having a home fixture to bring a bit of excitement to venues that wouldn’t normally see any more adult games for the rest of the season.

Tip for the title: Last two beaten finalists Drumkeerin and Leitrim Gaels.

KILTUBRID

Manager: Pat McWeeney

Captain: Emmett Mahon

New additions: Diarmuid McKiernan, James Tighe, James Judge, Donal McNulty.

Departures/Losses: Chris McKeon, David McCormack

Biggest Challenge Facing your club in this year's Championship: Trying to keep everyone fit through the run of games.

One way to improve Club Championship: It's a decent format as it is. There's more games and it’s become more competitive.

Tip for the title: Fenagh St. Caillin’s

LEITRIM GAELS

Manager: Mal Guckian

Captain: Eunan Tracey

New additions: Stephen Goldrick, Donal Moreton

Departures/Losses: Aaron McLoughlin

Biggest challenge facing your club in this year’s Championship: With the league running straight into championship ensuring we minimise injuries and work on getting a couple of lads back fit in time.

One way to improve the Club Championships: Reduce team numbers and make more competitive, to improve players qualities and benefit to the county. Also consider putting on more double headers to increase crowds and atmosphere.

Tip for the title: There are a number of teams but Fenagh are worthy favourites

MOHILL

Managers: Paul McGuinness, Don Flynn and Mickey Quinn.

Captain: Not known yet

Departures/Losses: Departures or losses will be hard to fathom until hey know the Senior panel.

Biggest challenge facing club: Trying to compete with first teams, also playing after our own first team on the same day, even the same weekend can be difficult.

Tip for the title: Fenagh St. Caillin's

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLIN'S

No answer supplied for Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's second string team