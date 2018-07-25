North Leitrim duo clear hurdles for bronze

North Leitrim AC's prodigious medal haul at the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Championship increased last Sunday when Ella McDaid and Diarmuid Giblin won bronze medals in Tullamore.

The North Leitrim club duo added to the medals won by teammates Niamh Carolan, Sara O'Beirne and Darragh Mitchell last week when they both won bronze medals in the U16 250m Hurdles races.

And there was a near miss for the Manorhamilton based club when Niamh Carolan finished fourth for the second year in a row over 1,500m, the athlete unlucky not to add to her walking gold and discus bronze she won a week earlier.

Ella McDaid started off the medal rush with bronze in the U16 250m hurdles. After winning her heat in the second fastest time of 38.47, the north Leitrim runner would have been confident of a medal in the final.

And that was how it turned out as Leevale’s Emily Wall sped to a 36.86 clocking to take the gold medal ahead of Niamh Corry of Annalee in Cavan who literally just pipped Ella on the line for the silver medal, clocking 37.60 to 37.62 right on the line.

Diarmuid Giblin quickly followed up with another bronze medal for North Leitrim as the Dromahair youngster finished second in his heat behind eventual winner Cian Dunne of DSD (35.01 to 35.53) with clubmate Darragh Mitchell also qualifying in third in his heat in a time of 38.17.

The Final went much faster with Dunne speeding to 32.72 with Nathan Fitzpatrick of City of Derry Spartans improving drastically from his third place in the heat behind Giblin to take silver in 34.30 with Diarmuid running 34.41, nearly two second clear of fourth.

Niamh Carolan put in another superb performance when she finished fourth in the U15 1,500m, clocking an excellent 4.56.99 in a race won by Fiona Dillon of Thomastown in 4.39.35 with the bronze being won in 4.50.77.

Carrick AC’s Daniel Bosquette was Leitrim’s next highest finisher as he smashed his personal best six times in the U16 Javelin. Daniel’s previous best was just over 25 metres but he threw 28.95m, 28.66m, 32.38m, 33.06m, 30.62m and 32.07m to finish eighth and a massive improvement on his best.

Sarah Brady also broke new ground as she followed up on her 800m pb of a week by smashing her best 1,500m time, running 5.05.29 to finish ninth in the U16 1,500m with clubmate Ashling Cullen 13th in 5.28.83.

North Leitrim’s Helen Verachtert also finished ninth in the U15 Javelin with a best of 21.17m having thrown 20.04 and 20.25 in her other efforts.

Aaron Bradshaw finished 10th in the U18 Discus with a best throw of 29.14m with another throw of 28.13m with clubmate Oisin Carolan 12th with 14.99m.

Leitrim had two competitors in the 200m races - Sophie McCabe finished ninth overall with a new personal best of 28.24 in her heat while Oisin O’Dowd ran 24.92 in the U19 heats.

That completes the Athletics Ireland Juvenile programme with just the National Community Games Finals in Limerick to come to finish off the track & field season for Leitrim's young athletes.