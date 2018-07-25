O'Donnell's last chance for Euro standard

Gerard O’Donnell launches his last drive to achieve the European Championships qualifying standard today (Wednesday) when the Carrick AC hurdler runs in England.

Gerard ran another sub 14 time on Belgium last Saturday week, July 14, clocking 13.95 in Kortrijk in Belgium, and he faces a battle to achieve the qualifying times of 13.85 (B) and 13.75 (A) that would get him to Berlin.

Gerard runs twice over 110m Hurdles tonight in Loughborough in the English midlands as he attempts to finally get the B standard that has eluded his so cruelly all Summer with a host of sub 14 clockings.

On Sunday, the attention will then turn to the Irish Senior Championships in Santry where there is also another opportunity to achieve the time and book a place in Berlin as Gerard also attempts to defend his Irish title.

At the moment, Kinlough's Breege Connolly is the only Leitrim athlete who is confirmed for the European Championships in the marathon, which will be held on Sunday, August 11, and O’Donnell faces a tough battle against time to reach his goals.