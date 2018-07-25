Gortletteragh GAA Club start pitch development work

Gortletteragh GAA are currently undertaking an ambitious facilities development project to enhance their grounds and deliver a modern upgrade to what was the first club facilities to be opened in Leitrim.

The project includes a walking running track, full size pitch adjoining the current pitch and a playground. It is hoped that the upgrades will lead to the park becoming a focal point for the entire community.

There is a hardworking Facilities Development Committee in place and the recent good weather has seen Phase 1 of the project completed with work started on the new playing surface and walkway. Fundraising is ongoing to bring the project to completion within the time limit set out in our Facilities Development Plan 2018-2022.

For more information on the project or for anyone interested in supporting the project see our facebook page or contact a member of the Facilities Development committee.

Pictured at the start of the work were, from left, Barry Costello, Colum Fox, Annie Creegan Community Representative, Micheal Hyland, Hyland Turfcare, Ita Flynn Community Representative, Sean Shanaghy, Hyland Turfcare, Tom Ward, Kevin Masterson. Photo by Declan Gaffney

A view of the work being carried out at Gortletteragh GAA Club. Photos by Declan Gaffney