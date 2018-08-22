Gold for Niamh & Manor Futsal in Games Finals

Leitrim athletes enjoyed another very successful weekend at the Aldi National Community Games Finals in Limerick, bringing home two gold medals and two silver medals.

Kinlough Area’s Niamh Carolan turned her attention from the walk to the running events with great success as she dominated the U16 Girls 1,500m to win gold.

Leitrim’s success wasn’t confined to individual events as Manorhamilton Area claimed a first ever win for the county in the U15 Futsal event, winning the title with the last kick of the game, while Drumshanbo Area claimed silver in the U16 Spikeball.

On a weekend when there were a number of excellent performances in all disciplines with a lot of athletes making it into heats and unlucky not to reach finals.

Niamh Carolan’s victory was impressive due to it’s dominance as the North Leitrim AC member won by over 60 metres to claim yet another national title.

Leitrim’s other gold medal also went north when Manorhamilton claimed a hard fought extra time victory, defeating Graiguecullen from Co Carlow 4-3 after extra-time

Manorhamilton proved too strong for Monaghan's Donaghmoyne when they met in the semi-final, emerging victorious on a scoreline of 12-3 with goals coming from Barry McNulty, Eanna Clancy, Matthew Connolly, Patrick Montgomery, Gabriel Gilbride, Diarmuid Giblin, Tarach Ó Snodaigh and Shaun Sheridan.

The decider proved to be a much closer affair with nothing to separate the sides after normal time with the game finishing 3-3. However, there was to be no denying Manorhamilton and they scored the only goal of extra-time to secure gold.

The goalscorers for Manorhamilton were Diarmuid Giblin and hat-trick hero Eanna Clancy.

Drumshanbo Area, which includes Kiltubrid and Ballinaglera, continued their proud volleyball tradition in the new Spikeball event, claiming silver medals after an intense competition.

Drumshanbo beat Lurgan Cavan in a thrilling contest that went to extra time and then came up against a very strong Templemore in the Final, the Tipperary team winning in three sets. See page 64 for detailed report on the Spikeball events.