Carrick AC trio claim Masters medals

Carrick AC trio Ann Wynne, Michelle Lannon and Susanne O’Beirne were among the medals again at the Athletics Ireland Irish Life Health National Masters Championships in Tullamore last Saturday.

Ann Wynne, from Boyle, was the only gold medal winner of the day as she ran 5.31.05 to win the W50 1,500m on Saturday, winning by four seconds and turning in the sixth fastest time overall.

Ann then went on to win a bronze medal in the 800m race, clocking 2.39.00 for third and just 0.26 of a second off the silver medal.

Michelle Lannon followed up on her silver medal from the Indoors with another silver in the W45 3,000m. The Boyle runner clocked 11.05.61 to take second in her category and fifth overall in the combined race.

Susanne O'Beirne completed Carrick AC’s haul for the day with two bronze medals in the W45 events. The Mohill runner ran 2.41.93 to take third in the 800m and 6.00.28 for third over the longer distance.