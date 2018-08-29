Swimming
All welcome for Carrick Fins Swimming Club Open Day
If you would like your child to join Carrick Fins Swimming Club or come back swimming bring them along to Aura Leisure Centre in Carrick on Saturday September 1, between 8:30am and 9:30am for a water test.
There’s no better way to keep fit or relax when doing exams. No pressure to compete, improve on their technique and stamina and enjoy swimming.
Our training sessions are as follows:
Monday: 4:30-6:30pm
Tuesday: 7am-8am
Thursday
7am-8am and 4:30-6:30pm
Saturday: 7:40-9:40 am.
Please contact Fiona (087 9133020) or Clare (086 1906359) if you have any questions.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on