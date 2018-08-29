Cakewalk for Gortletteragh

Gortletteragh overwhelmed Group one's bottom side Dromahair in Saturday’s one sided clash in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada to reignite their Senior Championship campaign.

Dromahair, who are consigned to a relegation battle, was simply no match for Gortletteragh in this clash and slumped to their fourth heavy championship defeat in a row. Gortletteragh now face a winner takes all clash with Drumreilly in the final round where a point will be enough for Gortletteragh to reach the quarter-finals.

Saturday’s game was decided very early on as the Gortletteragh men ran riot and went on to knock over an unanswered nine points before a Dromahair outfit that was completely at sixes and sevens eventually opened their account.

Francis Flynn shot seven of Gortletteragh’s opening nine points when punishing Dromahair fouls with five frees as well as two points from play. Niall Woods and Conor Reynolds added a point each from play. The tide turned slightly in Dromahair’s favour after Terry O’Rourke hit a 24th minute point from play.

Evan Ward and Cian Clinton swapped points before Dromahair had a let off when sub Jack Heslin blazed a twenty-seventh minute goal chance narrowly wide. But Conor Reynolds increased the Gortletteragh lead further almost immediately when he shot over from play.

A twenty-eight minute off-the-ball incident resulted in Dromahair’s Terry O’Rourke getting a yellow card. Gortletteragh struck for their first goal a minute later when Niall Woods finished a well-orchestrated move to the Dromahair net.

Over the first half’s remaining minutes Gortletteragh attacked the North Leitrim men’s post relentlessly with Colm Duffy, Padraig Gallagher and Niall Woods adding a point each to their side’s tally while Gallagher also drove a clear cut goal chance inches wide.

At the break, Gortletteragh enjoyed a very commanding 1-14 to 0-2 lead over a shell shocked Dromahair outfit. Gary Clinton slightly reduced the deficit when he shot over for Dromahair within two minutes of the restart.

A minute later a Gary Fowley goal chance was denied by alert Gortletteragh goalkeeper, Niall Tiernan whose shins deflected Fowley’s strike to safety. Padraig Gallagher increased Gortletteragh’s lead when he shot a thirty-sixth minute point and two minutes later hammered home a goal after being put through by Cathal McCrann.

Martin Feeney replied with fortieth minute Dromahair point but a minute later Conor Reynolds answered with a similar Gortletteragh score, while Francis Flynn also pointed for the South Leitrim side shortly afterwards.

Dromahair enjoyed a small purple patch between the forty-second and forty-fifth minutes when they hit three points without reply from Gortletteragh. In this spell Gary Clinton and Martin Feeney put over Dromahair frees while Cian Clinton shot a point from play.

After that over the next ten minutes Gortletteragh did not show any mercy to Dromahair. In this period Francis Flynn converted a free; Jack Heslin hit a rebound to the net with Cathal McCrann and sub, Keoghan McGovern also adding a goal a piece while Colm Duffy shot a point, as well.

Gary Clinton replied with a 56th minute point from play for Dromahair. The scoring in the game was completed after that by Francis Flynn who put over his seventh Gortletteragh free of the evening and Mark Magee who answered with a point from play for Dromahair.