Fenagh Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others charity collection

Fenagh Gaelic for Mothers and Others are holding a clothes collection in aid of "Féileacáin" in the coming weeks.

"Féileacáin" is a wonderful Irish charity who provide much-needed support for families affected by the death of a baby during or after pregnancy. All clothes, paired shoes and handbags accepted as long as they are clean and dry. No duvets or bedding accepted. So get cleaning in aid of a great cause.

Collection dates are Saturday September 22, from 6.00 to 8pm and Sunday September 23, from 11.00am - 12.30pm at Fenagh Community Centre.

If you cannot make it to the community centre, collection can be arranged. Please contact Mella (0872364252)or any member of the G4M&O team for more details.