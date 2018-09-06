Brian wins Kiltubrid Park Development Draw

Kiltubrid GAA and Kiltubrid Ladies GFC would like to thank everyone who supported their recent successful Park Development Draw.

With tickets being sold all over Leitrim and from further afield, all proceeds from the draw held on Saturday August 25, will go towards the planned development works of Pairc Cill Tiobraid.

Well done to our tireless ticket sellers who put in a great effort over the past few weeks and to our Park Finance Committee for running the Draw. Thank you to our MC on the night John Lynch and our hosts Gerties Bar for their expertise on the night.

The results of the draw are as follows: €3,000 Brian Phelan, Naas, Kildare

€1,000 Paul Martin Drumshanbo

€500 Brian Treacy, Leitrim Village

€100 each George Price, Ballinamore, Barry & Bobby Lupton Kilclare, Ciaran Lee Aughacashel, Oliver Honeyman Ballinamore and David Reynolds, Eslin.