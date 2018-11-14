Leitrim Sports Star Awards nominees announced

Leitrim's brightest and best sporting heroes will be honoured once again at this year's Leitrim Sports Star Awards in The Landmark Hotel on Saturday, November 24.

The list of nominees for this year’s awards has been revealed with the standard getting higher and higher each year and some incredible competition for some of the awards.

Ballinamore’s Tommy Moran was announced as the winner of the Hall of Fame award, following in the footsteps of Frances Cryan, Pakie McGarty, Joe Flynn, Maeve Quinn & Padraig Griffin, while the Leitrim Observer sponsored Unsung Hero Award goes to Drumshanbo's Dessy Doyle.

Dessy has given a lifetime of service to Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol, only recently stepping down as Secretary after 35 years in the role - certainly the definition of an unsung hero.

A wide variety of sports have been nominated - from gaelic football to boxing, athletics to pool, soccer to triathlon with all manner of achievements recognised. The following are the nominees for the Awards:

Club of the Year: North Leitrim Athletic Club; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher GAA Club; Sean McDermott Boxing Club; Leitrim Special Olympics

Sports Individual Senior: Gavin Donnelly - Pool; Gerard O'Donnell - Athletics; Donnacha Holmes - Ironman; Dearbhaile Beirne - Soccer; Mark Plunkett – Gaelic Football; Breege Connolly – Athletics

Sports Individual Junior: Muireann Devaney - Soccer/Gaelic Football; Hannah Johnson - Rugby; Dearbhla Rooney - Boxing; Niamh Carolan - Athletics; Matthew Earley - Rugby; Tom Gilheaney - Rugby

Juvenile Team of the Year: St Clare's CS Junior Girls, St. Brigid’s Minor Ladies; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert Minor Boys Gaelic Football team and Manor Rangers U15 boys team

Team of the Year: Carrick Hurling Team; Aughawillan, Fenagh St. Caillin’s and St. Joseph’s Ladies Gaelic Football Teams

Sports School of the Year: St Clare’s NS Manorhamilton; St Joseph’s NS; Gaelscoil Liatroma; Drumshanbo VS; St Patrick's NS Drumshanbo

Special Achievement Award: Wynne Brothers - Mountain Running; Michelle Lannon - Irish Masters over 45 team Cross-country team; The Beirnes - Ireland's Fittest Family; Leitrim Pool Team

Volunteer of The Year: John Lowe - Rowing; Leo Duignan - Gaelic Football; Ann Mulvaney - Athletics; John Gilligan - Boxing; Paddy O'Connor - Hurling

The overall winner of the Leitrim Sports Star Awards will be announced on the night.

Our special guest on the night will be Irish Ladies Hockey captain Katie Mullen.

MC for the evening will be sports reporter John Lynch.

Should anyone wish to come along to support the nominees and enjoy what promises to be an excellent night of celebration you can purchase a ticket for €40.00 by calling Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498 or emailing us on sports@leitrimcoco.ie.