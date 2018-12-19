St Stephen’s Day 5Km Fun Run and Walk in Leitrim Village

Leitrim Village will host their annual 5Km fun run and walk on St Stephen’s Day on Wednesday December 26, at 12pm.

Registration begins at 11am in St Joseph’s Hall, Leitrim Village. This race has proven to be a great way to burn off the turkey. There are prizes for each category and spot prizes afterwards. Refreshments will be served in the hall afterwards also.

Entry fee is Adult €10, Under 16 €5 and Family €20. All monies raised goes to Irish Handicapped Children’s Pilgrimage Trust. For more information contact Bryan on 0831970525