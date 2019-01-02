New York game was an amazing experience for Donal

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Coming back after 10 months rehabbing your third cruciate ligament injury takes a lot of character. I think Emlyn Mulligan’s achievements in doing so deserve a huge amount of credit. He completed his recovery with a powerful performance in New York and chipped in with six points in our Qualifier win over Louth.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR

Winning the Intermediate championship with my club Fenagh St. Caillin’s after a replay. We had been knocking on the door the last few years so it was great for us to get over the line this year.

BEST OCCASION

Leitrim v New York last May. We just about managed to get out of there with the win thanks to Noel Plunkett’s last minute winner but I'm sure from a spectators point of view it was fairly entertaining. It's a great occasion going over there representing Leitrim.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

You would have to give that to the Carrick Hurlers. A groundbreaking achievement for a Leitrim club to win a Connacht Hurling championship.

LOWLIGHT OF THE YEAR

Leitrim's poor start to Division 4 in 2018. Due largely to injuries and player availability we had a very poor start to the campaign. To see real progress for the senior team we need to get out of Division 4. Losing our first three games killed that ambition at an early stage.

WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO IN 2019?

Leitrim's League campaign in Division 4, 2019. A huge number of the panel were under 23 in 2018. I think the four championship games including the nail biting trip to New York will stand to Leitrim in the new year.

Also, for the first time in a long time we have managed to avoid the favourites in the first three rounds so if we can get points on the board early we have a real chance of getting promotion.

ONE TO WATCH IN 2019?

I could name more than a few but for me it would have to be my own club man Ryan O'Rourke. He scored 2-9 in the intermediate championship final replay this year. I think you can expect to see many performances like this from Ryan for both club and county in 2019.